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Early morning by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1642

Early morning

just as we are leaving the estate. This is the Meerlust dam across the road from us.

For those unfamiliar with this title, please refer to the post from the 1st. Needless to say, they are BOB
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a fabulous sky!
March 27th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely sky.
March 27th, 2026  
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