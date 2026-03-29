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Early Sunset Winter by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1644

Early Sunset Winter

Ending the month with a sunset, and Table Mountain as a backdrop.

Taken in the opposite direction to the sunrises, on the way home from friends. Also on the national highway.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture
March 29th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great sky!
March 29th, 2026  
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