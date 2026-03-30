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Crossing the National Road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1645

Crossing the National Road

on the way home from friends, with the sun setting in Cape Town.

We live about 2kms (1.243 miles) down the road on the left.

30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Dorothy ace
Oh my what time do you go to the gym? I’m writing this at 11:45 PM. You’ve probably been to the gym and home! You’re 7 hours ahead of us.
March 30th, 2026  
Tia ace
Lovely layers of colour in thus
March 30th, 2026  
Diana ace
@illinilass Lol Dorothy, I changed the narrative as we were on the way home from friends, early evening, not morning ;-)
March 30th, 2026  
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