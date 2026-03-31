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Previous
Photo 1646
A last look at Table Mountain
before we turn off into our estate.
Those tall lights on the right, are part of the Cape Town Film Studios. a few American series have been and still are being shot there.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Diana
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