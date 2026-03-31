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A last look at Table Mountain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1646

A last look at Table Mountain

before we turn off into our estate.

Those tall lights on the right, are part of the Cape Town Film Studios. a few American series have been and still are being shot there.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Diana

ace
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I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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