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Previous
Photo 1647
Sticking together
and there was no way they wanted to change it.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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goat-kids
narayani
ace
What a tangle!
April 13th, 2026
Mags
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A sweet cluster of kiddies! =)
April 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
April 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Adorable !
April 13th, 2026
gloria jones
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Awww....Sweet close up.
April 13th, 2026
Beverley
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they are happy as larry... Beautiful photo
April 13th, 2026
katy
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how fun to see them all together like this
April 13th, 2026
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