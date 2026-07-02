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Previous
Photo 1648
The setting long night's moon at 8am!
It was setting exactly opposite the rising sun!
I took hubby to golf at 7.30am yesterday, and saw this moon as bright as can be all the way.
I quickly dropped him, and went to the Strand beach which is 5 minutes away. I stood there almost paralysed by the beauty. Btw, it was 4 degrees C (39f)
I deleted so many shots but would like to keep the following six in my project.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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moon-strand-8am
Zilli~
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Beautiful view!
July 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Beautiful!
July 2nd, 2026
Tia
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What a beautiful sight.
July 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
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Amazing atmospheric shot
July 2nd, 2026
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