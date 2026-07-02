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The setting long night's moon at 8am! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1648

The setting long night's moon at 8am!

It was setting exactly opposite the rising sun!

I took hubby to golf at 7.30am yesterday, and saw this moon as bright as can be all the way.

I quickly dropped him, and went to the Strand beach which is 5 minutes away. I stood there almost paralysed by the beauty. Btw, it was 4 degrees C (39f)

I deleted so many shots but would like to keep the following six in my project.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Zilli~ ace
Beautiful view!
July 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
July 2nd, 2026  
Tia ace
What a beautiful sight.
July 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Amazing atmospheric shot
July 2nd, 2026  
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