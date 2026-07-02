The setting long night's moon at 8am!

It was setting exactly opposite the rising sun!



I took hubby to golf at 7.30am yesterday, and saw this moon as bright as can be all the way.



I quickly dropped him, and went to the Strand beach which is 5 minutes away. I stood there almost paralysed by the beauty. Btw, it was 4 degrees C (39f)



I deleted so many shots but would like to keep the following six in my project.