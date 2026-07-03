Previous
Early morning, photobombed by birds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1649

Early morning, photobombed by birds

as the moon is starting to retire for the day. I got such a fright when they suddenly appeared in the frame. I wish I knew they were coming ;-)
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
451% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
😄
July 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact