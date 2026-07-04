Previous
The lone walker. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1650

The lone walker.

I could not resist, and had it not been so flippin' cold, I would have waited for the birds.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful view and capture.
July 4th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
July 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact