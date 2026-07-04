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Previous
Photo 1650
The lone walker.
I could not resist, and had it not been so flippin' cold, I would have waited for the birds.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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moon-strand
Mags
ace
Beautiful view and capture.
July 4th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
July 4th, 2026
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