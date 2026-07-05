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Another photobomber by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1651

Another photobomber

I'm sorry for posting all these similar shots, but I was mesmerised.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
They are all beautiful and while I have had a moment, I looked at them all but will comment here- yes all so beautiful and a great moment to capture. I think this is my favorite. I like the ones with the people too- but this one is the best composition imho and the bird has a nice blur for motion but is still distinct in shape. Love it!
July 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
This is a magical image. I love the colors and the minimalist composition
July 5th, 2026  
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