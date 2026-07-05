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Previous
Photo 1651
Another photobomber
I'm sorry for posting all these similar shots, but I was mesmerised.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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moon-strand
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They are all beautiful and while I have had a moment, I looked at them all but will comment here- yes all so beautiful and a great moment to capture. I think this is my favorite. I like the ones with the people too- but this one is the best composition imho and the bird has a nice blur for motion but is still distinct in shape. Love it!
July 5th, 2026
Corinne C
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This is a magical image. I love the colors and the minimalist composition
July 5th, 2026
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