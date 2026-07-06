Previous
Keeping fit, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1652

Keeping fit,

at 8 a.m. with close to freezing temperatures. I stood next to the car so that I could get in quickly.

Only 1 more and then I am done with this mini series ;-)
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Stunning shot. Beautiful colours.
July 6th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
A lovely serene scene. Sorry is so cold for you there! We are under a flood watch today. :(
July 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful place and morning for a run.
July 6th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
July 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful... great way to begin the day...
July 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a peaceful and serene scene with all its beautiful and soft morning colours and light ! fav
July 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact