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Previous
Photo 1652
Keeping fit,
at 8 a.m. with close to freezing temperatures. I stood next to the car so that I could get in quickly.
Only 1 more and then I am done with this mini series ;-)
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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moon-strand-jogger
Chrissie
ace
Stunning shot. Beautiful colours.
July 6th, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
A lovely serene scene. Sorry is so cold for you there! We are under a flood watch today. :(
July 6th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful place and morning for a run.
July 6th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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lovely
July 6th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful... great way to begin the day...
July 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a peaceful and serene scene with all its beautiful and soft morning colours and light ! fav
July 6th, 2026
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