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Waiting for a wave by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1655

Waiting for a wave

I was surprised to see quite a few surfers out there so early.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty capture.
July 9th, 2026  
Heather ace
So beautiful with the layers and tones! Nice, too, with the people in the water to add a little story! I am loving this whole series, Diana! Fav
July 9th, 2026  
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