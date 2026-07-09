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Previous
Photo 1655
Waiting for a wave
I was surprised to see quite a few surfers out there so early.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty capture.
July 9th, 2026
Heather
ace
So beautiful with the layers and tones! Nice, too, with the people in the water to add a little story! I am loving this whole series, Diana! Fav
July 9th, 2026
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