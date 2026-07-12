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Back to back on a wave, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1658

Back to back on a wave,

I was surprised to see the different stance of these buddies.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
having so much fun i'm sure...
July 12th, 2026  
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