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Looking towards Gordons Bay by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1659

Looking towards Gordons Bay

and the Hottentots Holland mountains.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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KWind ace
Gorgeous! FAV.
July 13th, 2026  
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