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Not everyday is the same. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1662

Not everyday is the same.

But we love the view over the olive grove, especially when the animals show up.

Unfortunately the olive trees had a disease and had to be cut down. They will not be the same size as were used to, as we will be moving in December.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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