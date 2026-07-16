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Previous
Photo 1662
Not everyday is the same.
But we love the view over the olive grove, especially when the animals show up.
Unfortunately the olive trees had a disease and had to be cut down. They will not be the same size as were used to, as we will be moving in December.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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