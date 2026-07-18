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Amazing how quickly it spread out, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1664

Amazing how quickly it spread out,

framed by two olive trees in our garden. The Springbuck were still busy grazing.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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