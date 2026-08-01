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Sunset 18.17 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1666

Sunset 18.17

We were visiting friends who live on the Helderberg, and wanted to get home before dark.

As we went out, the sky started looking amazing. Obviously we did not leave yet and waited for the sunset.

This shot was the last one taken from the road on our way home.

The rest will follow during the week.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Zilli~ ace
Awesome!
August 1st, 2026  
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