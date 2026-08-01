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Previous
Photo 1666
Sunset 18.17
We were visiting friends who live on the Helderberg, and wanted to get home before dark.
As we went out, the sky started looking amazing. Obviously we did not leave yet and waited for the sunset.
This shot was the last one taken from the road on our way home.
The rest will follow during the week.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Galaxy A56 5G
Taken
30th July 2026 6:17pm
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sunset-thursday
Zilli~
ace
Awesome!
August 1st, 2026
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