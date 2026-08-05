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Photo 1670
Sunset 18.14
The colour gradually appeared from the right, and shifted to the left as seen in previous shots. This was taken from the terrace of our friends.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Galaxy A56 5G
Taken
30th July 2026 6:14pm
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sunset
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6.14
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful sunset.
August 5th, 2026
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