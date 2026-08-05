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Sunset 18.14 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1670

Sunset 18.14

The colour gradually appeared from the right, and shifted to the left as seen in previous shots. This was taken from the terrace of our friends.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful sunset.
August 5th, 2026  
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