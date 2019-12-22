Previous
The same little calf by ludwigsdiana
The same little calf

and his Mum, who was very wary of me sticking my camera through the barbed wire fence. The fence can be seen on top, but I did not want it on the feet ;-)
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Diana Ludwigs

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Milanie ace
Love the colors
December 22nd, 2019  
Taffy ace
Mom seems to be glaring at you a bit.
December 22nd, 2019  
