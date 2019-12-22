Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1075
The same little calf
and his Mum, who was very wary of me sticking my camera through the barbed wire fence. The fence can be seen on top, but I did not want it on the feet ;-)
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
2
0
Diana Ludwigs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3230
photos
232
followers
171
following
294% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
11th December 2019 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ankole-mum-calf-barbed-wire-fence
Milanie
ace
Love the colors
December 22nd, 2019
Taffy
ace
Mom seems to be glaring at you a bit.
December 22nd, 2019
