Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1076
The last Roses
for some time. As we still are not allowed to use our sprinkler system, they too are getting very little water,
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana Ludwigs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3233
photos
231
followers
170
following
294% complete
View this month »
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Latest from all albums
1074
1081
1075
1073
1082
1076
1074
1083
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
20th December 2019 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
not-happy-roses-so-i-gave-them-a-nice-spot
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful and elegant setting.
December 23rd, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close