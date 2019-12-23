Previous
Next
The last Roses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1076

The last Roses

for some time. As we still are not allowed to use our sprinkler system, they too are getting very little water,
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Diana Ludwigs

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
294% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful and elegant setting.
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise