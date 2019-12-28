Sign up
Photo 1081
The hungry ones
Sacred Ibis chicks waiting for more food. There is always one little one that seems to get nothing much to eat.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Diana Ludwigs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
7th December 2019 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sacred-ibis-chicks-hungry
Milanie
ace
What a great capture
December 28th, 2019
Hazel
ace
A touching shot.
December 28th, 2019
