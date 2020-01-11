Sign up
Photo 1095
Blue and Gold Macaw
for my texture series.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
macaw-texture-jai-johnson
Hope D Jennings
ace
Oh, you need to do a children’s book of animals ! Fav
January 11th, 2020
Laurie E Wilson
ace
Quite lovely fav!
January 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
