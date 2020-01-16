Sign up
Photo 1100
Roses
for my texture series.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3305
photos
241
followers
172
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
texture-dailytexture-roses-candles
Carole G
ace
You're getting really good with your composites, Diana. A great challenge you've set yourself. The album is looking great
January 16th, 2020
