Photo 1143
Just for the colour
to match the rest of the Zinnias
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3434
photos
242
followers
177
following
313% complete
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1141
1139
1140
1142
1149
1150
1141
1143
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd January 2020 12:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower-colour-fun
Wyomingsister
WOW! That is vivid color! And beautiful! Great picture!
February 28th, 2020
Rick
ace
Wow, beautiful flower. Great shot.
February 28th, 2020
Joanna kate
Such a bright vivid colour
February 28th, 2020
