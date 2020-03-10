Previous
Masked Weaver by ludwigsdiana
Masked Weaver

they tend to be very noisy and aggressive at the feeder.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Sharon Lee ace
he looks like an angry bird
March 10th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
He's a rather pretty gold and the mask and the red eyes make him look aggressive!
March 10th, 2020  
