Photo 1154
Masked Weaver
they tend to be very noisy and aggressive at the feeder.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3467
photos
246
followers
178
following
316% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
9th February 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
masked-weaver-loud
Sharon Lee
ace
he looks like an angry bird
March 10th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
He's a rather pretty gold and the mask and the red eyes make him look aggressive!
March 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
