Photo 1180
Mr and Mrs Dikkop
who nest under the same tree every year. Not that they have a nest, the eggs are laid on the ground where the are not really noticeable as they look like stones. He has a big knob on his left knee, that is how I recognise him.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
dikkops-nest-same-place-each-year
