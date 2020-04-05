Previous
Mr and Mrs Dikkop by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1180

Mr and Mrs Dikkop

who nest under the same tree every year. Not that they have a nest, the eggs are laid on the ground where the are not really noticeable as they look like stones. He has a big knob on his left knee, that is how I recognise him.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Diana

ludwigsdiana
