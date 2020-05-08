Sign up
Photo 1213
Sunrise yesterday
It is mornings like these that I wish I could get out and not just stand in my backyard.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3644
photos
258
followers
187
following
332% complete
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
7th May 2020 7:13am
Tags
sunrise-gorgeous-colours
Babs
ace
Wow, amazing colours. fav
May 8th, 2020
Graeme
Gorgeous.
May 8th, 2020
tony gig
Beautiful...Fav
May 8th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
So lovely. We are getting some lovely skies at the moment.
May 8th, 2020
