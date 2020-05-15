Previous
Rose in water by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1220

Rose in water

this is still the Valentines rose I am playing around with. Not much else flowering here atm.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Diana

ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
