Juvenile Speckled Pigeon by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1229

Juvenile Speckled Pigeon

sitting on our wall. As the background was not great, I added a bit of texture.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Jerome ace
brilliant!
fav
May 24th, 2020  
