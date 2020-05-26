Sign up
Photo 1231
Fallow Deer
enjoying the early morning sun. I liked the fresh dew on the grass giving it different tones.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
fallow-deer-early-off-to-shops
Loopy-Lou
ace
Fabulous capture
May 26th, 2020
Wylie
ace
gorgeous beasts.
May 26th, 2020
