Rough skinned Lemons by ludwigsdiana
Rough skinned Lemons

This is the end result of the blossoms I have been posting on Wednesdays. They were first brought to SA in the early 1700's from St. Helena Island.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Monique ace
Wow, lots of skin for zesting 👍
May 29th, 2020  
