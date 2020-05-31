Sign up
Photo 1236
Rosemary
The flowers are so minute, but a good to practice with.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3713
photos
261
followers
189
following
338% complete
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
18th May 2020 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rosemary-dof
Marnie
ace
Great image Diana, terrific detail. Love rosemary, got heaps growing in our garden.
May 31st, 2020
