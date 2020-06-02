Previous
Next
A Weaver at the feeder by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1238

A Weaver at the feeder

facing the olive grove. That is the only place I can put it where Minky cannot reach it. I thought it might be interesting to see where the bottle hangs, as I mostly just post the birds. It is a normal 750ml glass bottle.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise