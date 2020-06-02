Sign up
Photo 1238
A Weaver at the feeder
facing the olive grove. That is the only place I can put it where Minky cannot reach it. I thought it might be interesting to see where the bottle hangs, as I mostly just post the birds. It is a normal 750ml glass bottle.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3719
photos
262
followers
189
following
Tags
weaver-feeder-olive-grove
