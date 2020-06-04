Previous
Cormorant sitting on the fountain by ludwigsdiana
Cormorant sitting on the fountain

which is in the middle of one of the dams. There was quite some action as the African darter kept chasing it away. I feel so blessed to be living on this wonderful estate and getting out again.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is a delightful capture!
June 4th, 2020  
