Previous
Next
Bluebottle Fly by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1244

Bluebottle Fly

sitting on a window frame and taken with a Raynox 150. Unfortunately the fly had his arms and legs all over the show, so not as clear as I would have liked.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, amazing colours!
June 8th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
My Gosh...quite spectacular
June 8th, 2020  
Annie D ace
beautiful detail and what amazing colours
June 8th, 2020  
Monique ace
Wow
June 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise