Photo 1244
Bluebottle Fly
sitting on a window frame and taken with a Raynox 150. Unfortunately the fly had his arms and legs all over the show, so not as clear as I would have liked.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
5th June 2020 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bluebottle
,
fly-in-action
Kathy A
ace
Wow, amazing colours!
June 8th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
My Gosh...quite spectacular
June 8th, 2020
Annie D
ace
beautiful detail and what amazing colours
June 8th, 2020
Monique
ace
Wow
June 8th, 2020
