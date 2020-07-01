Sign up
Photo 1267
Another little Reed Frog
enjoying the sunshine. Last week I posted one that turned pale on my patio, and mentioned that they change colour. Unfortunately the shrubs were too thick and I could not get a better shot of it.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3806
photos
261
followers
191
following
347% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
17th June 2020 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reed-frog-roadside-flowers
