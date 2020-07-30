Sign up
Photo 1296
Pin tailed Wydah
It was fun watching him move around and that long tail not being quite as fast.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3893
photos
262
followers
191
following
3
Fun shots
DC-FZ80
26th July 2020 12:10pm
pin-tailed-wydah-olive-grove
