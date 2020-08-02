Sign up
Photo 1299
Abandoned house
with wild daffodils. this time without a texture.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3902
photos
262
followers
192
following
355% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
8th July 2020 11:17am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abandoned-house-r310
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely, the wildflowers make it so interesting
August 2nd, 2020
