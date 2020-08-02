Previous
Next
Abandoned house by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1299

Abandoned house

with wild daffodils. this time without a texture.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely, the wildflowers make it so interesting
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise