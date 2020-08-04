Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1301
Roadside cosmos
As I am not getting out that much anymore (everything is still closed here) I have to resort to previously taken shots.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3908
photos
261
followers
191
following
356% complete
View this month »
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
17th June 2020 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
all-mowed-down-now
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful capture , great detail !
August 4th, 2020
