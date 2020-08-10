Previous
New home for cows by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1307

New home for cows

I still cannot believe how the cows have just eaten all the flowers and moved in. They are still there.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture. It looks like they are moving in!!
August 10th, 2020  
