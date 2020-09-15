Sign up
Photo 1343
Egyptian Geese
feeding on the daisies on my lawn. After all the rain the daisies just popped up all over. That grey strip on top is our road.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
6th September 2020 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egyptian-geese-lawn-daisies
