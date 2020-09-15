Previous
Egyptian Geese by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1343

Egyptian Geese

feeding on the daisies on my lawn. After all the rain the daisies just popped up all over. That grey strip on top is our road.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Diana

