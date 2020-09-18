Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1346
Who ate all the insects?
This little fellow spent some time going from rose to rose. He kept looking across at where the female was sitting in a tree, screeching. No idea what it was all about ;-)
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
12th September 2020 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
double-collared-sunbirds-roses-screeching
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful - Your comp and dof really show off the beauty of him - your detail is really really nice.
September 18th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Another wonderful capture of this colorful bird!
September 18th, 2020
