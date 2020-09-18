Previous
Who ate all the insects? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1346

Who ate all the insects?

This little fellow spent some time going from rose to rose. He kept looking across at where the female was sitting in a tree, screeching. No idea what it was all about ;-)
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Diana

PhylM-S
Beautiful - Your comp and dof really show off the beauty of him - your detail is really really nice.
September 18th, 2020  
Elizabeth
Another wonderful capture of this colorful bird!
September 18th, 2020  
