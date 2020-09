Meet Grace

who was born in 2016 and hand raised at a zoo in Johannesburg. She was brought to Cheetah outreach here in Somerset West at 3 months to help raise awareness of the plight of Caracals and other small predators on farms, also to show how they benefit from the presence of livestock guarding dogs on farmland. More about that later. I used a texture to soften the harsh cage behind her. she was not in a cage at the time.