Leopard Tortoise by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1356

Leopard Tortoise

also seen at cheetah outreach. They have a few small animals to keep the kiddies entertained. They are very small and fit in the palm of ones hand.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
