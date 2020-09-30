Sign up
Suspension bridge
at Vergelegen. I was interested in how to paint in PS, so I gave it a go. I do not have pixel bender as it is not supported in the latest version. They do however have the possibility to paint.
30th September 2020
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
bridge-vergelegen-painted
PhylM-S
ace
Like your processing - great scene and this adds to it.
September 30th, 2020
