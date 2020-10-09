Sign up
Photo 1367
St Josephs Lillies
which are my favourite cut flowers.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
favourite-lillies
dawnblom
ace
Lovely. Love the sharp focus and the way they fill the frame
October 9th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Wonderful processing!
October 9th, 2020
