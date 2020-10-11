Previous
Framed by trees by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1369

Framed by trees

an old homestead at Vergelegen painted in PS.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
sheri
Looks so cool and refreshing.
October 11th, 2020  
