Common Waxbills by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1371

Common Waxbills

they were a bit confused as I opened the front door. There was a whole lot feeding on the chickweed in the lawn and fled into the trees as I opened the door. These two were brave enough to stay on the entrance path.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Diana

Desi
Wow. Incredible
October 13th, 2020  
