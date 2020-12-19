Sign up
Photo 1438
Some looking better in their demise
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4319
photos
267
followers
212
following
393% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th November 2020 9:51am
Tags
going
,
iris-neighbour-slowly
PhylM-S
ace
Gorgeous Irises - in the varying stages and your delightful processing, they remind me of a watercolor.
December 19th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very pretty.
December 19th, 2020
