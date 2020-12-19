Previous
Next
Some looking better in their demise by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1438

Some looking better in their demise

19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
393% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Gorgeous Irises - in the varying stages and your delightful processing, they remind me of a watercolor.
December 19th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Very pretty.
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise