Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1462
Eland up close
for Jane atjgpittenger. I am not sure whether you got a good look at them on your game drive, hope you had a great day though. (my at sign is not working again)
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4391
photos
270
followers
217
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th December 2020 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eland-bull-villeira
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic clarity in this great capture
January 12th, 2021
Dixie Goode
ace
These guys are regal looking. Lovely pictures.
January 12th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Such a striking animal. Love the lighting and the mountain beyond.
January 12th, 2021
