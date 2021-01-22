Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1472
Jane's bread
After reading the recipe that Junko
@jyokota
posted a while back, I knew I had to try the new version with cheese and chili! It is more than delicious and Katja will take the recipe back home when she is finally allowed to leave. Until then, it will be baked weekly now that the family is hooked!
For the story of how Jane's bread came to be named and tagged the "365-bread" involving:
@jgpittenger
@taffy
@haskar
@byrdlip
@domenicododaro
's wife
@blueberry1222
@ludwigsdiana
and
@vankrey
provided the starter
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-06-18#post-commenthome
with her.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4421
photos
273
followers
219
following
403% complete
View this month »
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
Latest from all albums
1470
1468
1471
1469
1478
1472
1470
1479
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
most-fabulous-reipes-jane's-bread
Kat
Looks delicious, nicely presented
January 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close