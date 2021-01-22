Previous
Jane's bread by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1472

Jane's bread

After reading the recipe that Junko @jyokota posted a while back, I knew I had to try the new version with cheese and chili! It is more than delicious and Katja will take the recipe back home when she is finally allowed to leave. Until then, it will be baked weekly now that the family is hooked!
For the story of how Jane's bread came to be named and tagged the "365-bread" involving:
@jgpittenger @taffy @haskar @byrdlip @domenicododaro 's wife @blueberry1222 @ludwigsdiana and @vankrey provided the starter
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-06-18#post-commenthome with her.
22nd January 2021

Diana

Looks delicious, nicely presented
January 22nd, 2021  
